Abia Approves N50m Benefits For Deceased Civil Servants

The Abia State Executive Council has approved the release of ₦50 million for the settlement of a 16-year backlog of benefits owed to 205 deceased civil servants, the State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, has announced.

Kanu said the gesture reflects the state government’s recognition of the sacrifices made by the late workers who served the state diligently but passed away before reaping the fruits of their labour. He noted that the verified next-of-kin of the deceased workers would soon begin receiving payments.

“This administration believes in fairness and compassion. These workers gave their best to Abia, and it is only right that their families receive what is due to them,” Kanu stated.

In addition, the Commissioner revealed that the state government has taken over the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the remaining 25-kilometre Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene Federal Road, which was abandoned by the federal authorities.

He also announced that several new road projects, including the 13km Ariam Usaka Ring Road, the 9.35km Ihechiowa Ring Road, and Umueketa Road, are set for flag-off in the coming weeks.

Kanu further disclosed that the state had improved its ease of doing business index, with the signing and issuance of 420 Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os) to property owners.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday, announced the approval for the restoration of public electricity supply to Ohafia, ending over a decade of blackout in the area.

He explained that contractors have been mobilized to reconnect Ohafia through Ihechiowa, complementing the ongoing efforts of the Greater Ohafia Development Agency (GODA) to boost economic and social activities in the region.

Engr. Monday also revealed that the state government is in the final stages of acquiring 60% equity in General Electric’s stake in the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), a move aimed at enabling Abia State to take over power generation and distribution in the near future.

In the health sector, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Uche, disclosed that Abia has attracted increasing global partnerships, including a proposal from a Swedish university to establish a stroke center in the state.

He further stated that about 50 primary health centres have already been functionalized, while work is ongoing in another 50 to strengthen healthcare delivery across Abia communities.