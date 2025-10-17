Abia Approves N50m Benefit For Deceased Civil Servants

Abia State Executive Council has approved N50 million for settlement of 16 years backlog of benefits to 205 deceased civil servants, Commissioner for Information Prince Okey Kanu, has disclosed.

The commissioner declared that the government recognised the sacrifice made by the deceased civil servants who unfortunately could not live to enjoy the fruit of their labour and explained that the verified next of kin of such civil servants would be paid the benefits.

This is even as the state has taken over the rehabilitation/reconstruction of the remaining 25km Umuahia – Ikot Ekpene federal road not completed by the Federal Government.

Other roads marked for flag off include, 13km Ariam Usaka Ring Road, the 9.35km Ihechiowa Ring Road, the Umueketa Road and others. He announced the improvement in the ease of doing business with the signing of 420 C of Os.