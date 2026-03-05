Abia APC Peaceful Congresses Signal Party Unity, Poise For Victory – Ex Minister

The former Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikoh, has declared that with the peaceful congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, the party has been repositioned and is ready to take over power in Abia State in 2027.

The former minister, who coordinates President Bola Tinubu’s key political structure, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Abia, told journalists after a meeting with local government coordinators of the group in Umuahia that the LGA coordinators had been charged to go to the grassroots to mobilize support for Tinubu.

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the party’s ward, local government and state congresses, describing them as proof of unity and renewed strength within the APC in Abia State.

“APC has positioned itself to take over the mantle of leadership in Abia from 2027. We are very serious about it.

“The party has been returned to the people. With the new Electoral Act, there are no special delegates. APC has never had it this good—stronger, more united and ready to re-elect the President and other APC candidates in 2027,” he said.

Ikoh explained that APC seeks power in Abia to industrialize the state, create wealth and expand the middle class through people-centred programmes and policies.

“We are united and will present a responsible, electable candidate—one who will deliver over 90 percent of the vote for Mr President in Abia. We are not negotiating for 20 or 25 per cent,” he said.

He said his major focus is to deliver Abia to the APC and Tinubu in 2027, arguing that the President’s economic reforms have begun to stabilize the economy and should be consolidated with a second term.

“The economy is stabilizing. There is now a uniform exchange rate for the dollar; our credit cards are accepted abroad, showing renewed global confidence. Prices of commodities are easing,” he said.

He cited the drop in the price of rice, from as high as ₦130,000 per bag to between ₦60,000 and ₦70,000 as evidence of growing local production encouraged by the administration.

According to him, the removal of fuel subsidy has increased revenues to states, enabling them to meet obligations without borrowing, while salaries have improved and students can now access interest-free education loans.

Ikoh added that Abia has benefitted from increased federal presence under the Tinubu administration, particularly in road infrastructure.

“Some of the roads you see in Abia are funded by the federal government. The state executes the projects and gets reimbursed,” he said, adding that re-electing the President is the best way to reciprocate.

On speculations about his governorship ambition, Ikoh said he is under pressure to run but is yet to decide, adding, “If and when I decide, I will make it known. For now, my focus is to deliver President Tinubu in 2027,” he said.

In their contributions, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors coordinator for Ukwa West LGA and former Chairman of the Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ASOPADEC), Chief Sam Nwogu, and the former member representing Umunneochi State Constituency, Hon. Ikedi Ezekwesiri, said the meeting “activated the forces that will galvanise Abia for the re-election of Mr President.” They expressed hope in President Tinubu’s agenda and promised to work for his victory in 2027.