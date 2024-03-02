Abia APC Hails Tinubu Over Inclusive Politics

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has praised President Bola Tinubu for what it termed his inclusive governance, stressing that under his leadership, members of the party from the South-East region now feel at home in the party.

The Abia APC also hailed the Chairman of the Progressive Governor’s Forum and Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma for standing strong as a regional figure in the party and for adopting a Pan-Nigerian focused leadership which he said has seen APC penetrating the region more than expected.

Addressing newsmen in Aba on Friday, Comrade Benedict Godson, the Interim Abia State Publicity Secretary of APC, and the State Publicity Secretary of the party in Abia State said that the APC in South East is currently doing better than ever as a political party since its formation.

Reacting to a petition to President Bola Tinubu by one Nze Chiekwe Esiaga, who was a House of Representatives member from Abia State in 1992 against Governor Hope Uzodinma over an alleged meddlesomeness and interference in Abia APC and plot of annexation of the state into Imo, making Abia an appendage of Imo, Godson described such claims as clannish and primitive.

He said that for states like Abia where APC is yet to win the governorship seat, the strength and support from states like Imo and Ebonyi, where the party is in control of executive power cannot be overemphasized, stressing that Governor Hope Uzodimma has supported the party well at all times.