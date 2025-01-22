Abia: APC Group Lauds Ignes Over Impressive Contributions

Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Ifeanyi Ogbonna, has been commended for his contributions to the party in Ohafia/Arochukwu Federal Constituency.

According to the group’s State Coordinator, Hon. Ogbonna Augustine, stated this in Amangwu Arochukwu, during the group’s maiden Congress for the new Year.

He noted that Ogbonna’s achievements had brought about the stability and the increase in party’s strength as well as fortunes in Ohafia/Arochukwu Federal Constituency.

Elvis popularly known as “Ignes” received the laudations on Tuesday from prominent support group of the APC, Abia Progressive Frontiers who described the young Politician as a dedicated Party member who has rendered a good account of himself and a strong believer in human capacity development.

While commending Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and other Abia-North APC National Assembly representatives, the group reserved special commendations for Hon Elvis.

According to Augustine, the party in Ohafia and Arochukwu Local Government Areas have continued to witness sustained growth since the arrival of Hon Ignes into its fold.

He said, “You would recall how we lost the last general election in Ohafia and Arochukwu which can be majorly attributed to disunity within the party”.

“Today, we can count our blessings since the arrival of Hon Elvis into our fold , most especially his steadfastness in mobilising party members regardless of their interests which has no doubt added to the efforts of our leaders like Senator Orji Kalu , Benjamin Kalu, Nkiru Onyejeocha, and others”.

“Hon Elvis is not just a young man but very humble who has a burning desire to improve not just the fortunes of our Party but the growth of our people”.

“He’s ability to Unite party members regardless of their groups is worth studying this more reason our party has continued to witness the influx of new members”

“Elvis is a passionate party Chieftain who understands the challenges of our Party and what it takes to build on the efforts of our leaders. We have noticed how committed he has displayed in mobilising our members at all levels.

“With his caliber of person we are sure that our party will emerge victorious in the next general elections not just Arochukwu and Ohafia but the entire Abia State”.

Augustine also remained upbeat that the Party will organise a successful National Convention.

Mr. Ifeanyi contested to represent Arochukwu State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly in the 2023 election under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA he however dumped the Party for the APC in 2024.

