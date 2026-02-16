Abia APC Adopts Tinubu As Sole Candidate For 2027 Election

Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Tinubu for his people-oriented leadership, adopting him as the sole candidate for president in the forthcoming 2027 election.

The party took this decision during its Pre-Congress and National Convention Stakeholders Meeting in Bende, Bende local government area of Abia state.

The party also affirmed the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, as its leader for Abia state in recognition of his efforts to boost its profile and turn around its fortunes in the state.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Speaker Kalu said, “Everything we have come to do today boils down to one thing: delivering His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. Let me say it again. All we came to do is to make sure that the structures that we set up within the party, be it at the Ward level, local government level or State, at the end of the day, we will deliver President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I want to move a motion, and that motion is that Abia State APC wholly adopts the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as our sole candidate for the coming election.

“Those in support that we are passing a great vote of confidence on our President, and as a party in Abia State, we are adopting him as the sole candidate for the office of the President, come 2027, say, ayes. Those against, they are not here.

“You can now see that Mr President has been adopted as our sole candidate. This motion was seconded by the Welfare Secretary of the National Working Committee”.

On the just-concluded electronic membership registration of the party, Kalu said that contrary to the speculations and pessimism in some quarters, the Abia APC recorded significant progress with over 160,000 memberships, expressing gratitude to the members for their commitment and support.

He said: “I thank you all most profoundly for coming out en masse and supporting the membership registration. When we were doing this membership registration, the national chairman was calling me, waking me up every morning and was the last person to speak to me every night.

“Some people who are not members of our party claimed that we don’t have the numbers. The National Working Committee panicked about whether the President would have sufficient soldiers of the party with the capacity to deliver the 25% or more during the election, but I assured Mr Chairman that we would use this to prove a point that, though we don’t have a governor, we have a Deputy Speaker.

“There are leaders who lead from their bedrooms, and there are leaders who lead from the battlefront. I decided to cancel my holidays throughout the parliamentary holiday season and return to base.

“When we crossed 50,000, I told them we would get 100,000, and they doubted me, and we crossed 100,000. When we crossed 100,000, I told them that we’ll get to 150 000, and they doubted me again, and we crossed it and went to over 160,000 today.

“Let nobody lie to you. Be strong. Be courageous. We have all it takes to deliver to Mr President more than the 25%. His party sitting at over 160, 000 now will do so.

“Our challenge was that the NIN machine was not enough. If we had more NIN machines, our party would be more than 1 million people in this State, and that is the truth. What restricted the registration was the inability to capture most people who were lining up every day, and the network issue with the machines.

“Between now and one year, when the election comes, we will satisfy Mr President with the number of members of this great party of ours. It’s a promise. We are not relenting.

“We are marching forward. We are not looking back. We are pushing because the train has taken off. I want to thank you for what you did. Tell the person beside you, thank you”.

On the forthcoming Ward Congresses, the deputy speaker said that he has secured the nomination forms for the party and would be distributed soon.