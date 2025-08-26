Abia Announces Over Subscription For Health Insurance Scheme

Abia State government says the subscription for its Social Health Insurance Scheme has exceeded the target of 100,000 participants for 2025, with over 103,000 already recorded.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, also announced the approval of the Abia State Health, Safety, and Environment Policy by the State Executive Council.

Kanu revealed that the current enrolment figure of 103,076 participants is an endorsement by the people and a display of trust that the scheme has the potential to address their most pressing healthcare needs. He added that with this success, the informal sector enrolment would commence without delay as details are being worked out.

He disclosed that the State Ministry of Health recently created two new departments, the Abia Drug and Medical Commodities Management Agency and the Department of Nutrition in line with the N-774 Nutrition Initiative of the federal government, to strengthen the health sector.

So far, 121 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) have been completed under the Project Ekwueme programme, with 17 already functional and providing services in their respective communities. Thirty-three of the completed PHCs are currently being equipped and prepared for activation, bringing the total number of functional PHCs to 50.

Kanu explained that delays in completing the projects within the initial 100-day target were due to an increased scope of work, weather challenges, and in some cases, contractor lapses.

He noted that Abia has 948 PHCs, which are being revived in phases. Once this phase concludes in October, another will commence.

Kanu also highlighted growing public confidence in state health facilities, citing the rise in bed occupancy rates at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), which increased from 50% in August 2024 to 100% in March 2025, maintaining that level throughout the month. He attributed this to significant investments in equipment and medical personnel, which have similarly improved other state-owned health facilities.

He added that the newly approved occupational health, safety, and environment policy is a milestone in the state government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of civil servants.