Abia Airport’ll Unlock S’East’s Economic Potential –FG

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo said yesterday an airport in Abia State would help unlock the economic potential of the state.

According to him, it will make it possible for goods to be processed and exported directly to expected destinations thereby boosting logistics and economic activities.

He said these while performing the ground – breaking ceremony of the construction of the Abia Airport in Nsulu in the Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area.

Keyamo said President Bola Tinubu insisted on the airport as Abia remains the only state in the South East without one.

He said it was Tinubu’s vision that Abia be connected to the rest of the world through the project and promised the host community priority considerations in appointments and employment.

Governor Alex Otti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to leveraging partnerships and opportunities to drive sustainable development initiatives that would revolutionize the state’s socio-economic landscape.

He said: “We made a commitment that under our watch Abia will never let any promising opportunities slip by whether it is collaborating with multilateral partners, Federal Government and it’s agencies, sister States, business organizations and individuals who have something of value to offer us.”

The governor commended Tinubu for his commitment to the rapid social economic development of the South East, adding that the President not only approved the initial plan to build an airstrip in the state but also consented to the state government’s proposal to expand the scope of the project to become a full-fledged airport.

