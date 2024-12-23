Abia Airport Will Be Ready In Two Years – Otti

Share

…says Abia people ain’t seen anything yet, vows to do more

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has disclosed that the newly flagged off Airport Project in Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area will be completed in 24 months (two years).

Otti who made this disclosure in Aba, on Sunday, during a church service at Living Faith Church (a.k.a Winners Chapel) Opobo Road, Ovom 1, Ogbor Hill, said that despite a 36-month (three years) completion contractual agreement with the contractor, the airport will be ready one year ahead.

New Telegraph reports that on Tuesday, 17th December 2024, Governor Otti, alongside Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Abia Airport, Nsulu

Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Otti the Federal Government had initially proposed and made provision for an Airstrip in the 2024 budget but consented to Abia State Government’s request to make it a full-fledged Airport, which is being handled by Craneburg Construction Company.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, Ukoha said Governor Otti attended the church service with his wife, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, who was marking her birthday the same day.

According to Ukoha, Otti said that despite the joy and applause over the achievements of his administration across the State in the last 18 months, the people “ain’t seen anything yet”.

Otti said that it was “still early morning”, and that greater things are coming, amidst loud thunderous ovation from the joyous congregation.

The presiding pastor, Pastor Wilson Inyang, Offered special prayers for the Governor, his entourage, and the State and equally offered special birthday prayers for the First Lady of the State.

