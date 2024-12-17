Abia Airport: Tinubu Intentional About S’East Devt – Deputy Speaker

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is very intentional about developing the South Eastern region of the country, particularly Abia State.

Kalu made this revelation while speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for Abia Airport in Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North local government area of Abia state on Tuesday.

Kalu, who expressed gratitude to the president for approving the project also recalled that the South East Development Commission (SEDC) was another signature and people-oriented initiative that shows President Tinubu’s love for the South East region.

A statement by Levinus Nwabughiogu, Chief Press Secretary to the deputy speaker said Kalu assured Abia state governor, Dr. Alex Otti of the parliament’s cooperation in quick completion of the airport project through adequate budgetary provisions.

It will be recalled that the deputy speaker, who represents Bende Federal Constituency played a significant role in attracting the project including giving the lawmaker representing Isiala Ngwa/Isiala South Federal Constituency, Ginger Onwusibe the project letter received from the federal authorities to convey to the Governor for his buy-in on the vital infrastructure.

He said: “I want to assure you that the president we have today is a president that is deliberate, intentional about developing the South East region. He is not mincing words about it. He is a lover of the South East. We thank you, Mr. President for being intentional about Abia state.

“When the letter got to me, I called Hon. Ginger and said, please, take this letter straight to Gov. Otti. We will keep looking for avenues to develop Abia State.

“I want to assure you (Governor Otti) that we are going to cooperate with you in finishing any project started in collaboration with you. Let’s all join hands and build Abia”.

