Abia Airport: Kalu Commends Tinubu For Prioritising S’East

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has commended President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government for prioritising the development of the South East region.

Specifically, Kalu acknowledged the federal government’s efforts in initiating the construction of the Abia Airport, which is set to commence next Tuesday.

Kalu said that the Abia Airport project is a testament to the Federal Government’s commitment to bridging the infrastructure gap in the region.

He noted that the project will not only boost economic activities in Abia State but also enhance connectivity and facilitate trade across the Southeast.

Kalu’s commendation comes on the heels of Governor Alex Otti’s clarification during the December edition of his monthly media briefing that the Abia Airport is a federal government project, with the state government providing necessary support.

It will be recalled that Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State facilitated the project from the federal government and later shared the idea with the Governor who indicated interest and agreed to upgrade it to a full-fledged airport instead of an airstrip earlier conceptualized.

Revealing that the Governor has invited him to the groundbreaking on Tuesday, Kalu lauded the synergy that exists between the State and the Federal Government through the elected representatives.

Regretting that he will not be available for the event due to the presentation of the 2025 national budget scheduled the same day, Kalu assured that he will continue to attract people-oriented projects due to Abia.

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his interest in developing the South East region, particularly with the approval of the construction of the airport and the creation of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) for the region, which came in quick succession.

The deputy speaker assured that the projects will contribute to the president’s economic plans, aiming to address Nigeria’s economic challenges and infrastructure deficits.

