Abia Airport: Govt Reveals Final Compensation For Land Owners

The Abia State Government on Tuesday announced that, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria and in accordance with the Land Use Act, 1978, it has acquired 1,025 hectares of land in Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North LGA, for the overriding public purpose of developing the Abia Airport.

Reports in the New Telegraph indicated that some landowners within the 1,025 hectares had allegedly protested over lack of compensation.

The government, however, denied these claims, stressing that fair compensation has been provided to all affected parties.

Chaka Chukwumerije, Abia State Commissioner for Lands, announced that the affected areas include all Nsulu communities in Isiala-Ngwa North LGA, namely Umuala, Umuomainta, Umuezeukwu, Umuode, Umuosu, and Ubaha.

Chukwumerije stated that full compensation has been paid to all landowners and farmers within the airport runway area, enabling project work to proceed.

He further explained that payment to remaining claimants outside the runway area began on February 23, 2026, and that the process will proceed as planned.

“To promote accountability, the Government published and shared the compensation list and claims survey with communities in December 2025 for vetting,” he said.

Chukwumerije added that payments were paused until the review process was completed, as specific concerns raised during a reconciliation meeting with community representatives led by Rt. Hon. Uzo Azubuike were thoroughly reviewed, and disputed claims are being investigated before any payment is made on them.