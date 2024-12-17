Abia Airport: Ex-Minister Commends Tinubu, Keyamo

Share

Former Minister of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Chief Henry Ikoh has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, SAN for approving and commissioning the construction of Abia State Airport.

Ikoh, who made the commendation in a message on Tuesday, said the Airport would improve the economic activities in the state.

Describing the project as a welcome development, Ikoh eulogized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the Federal Government’s magnanimity in granting approval for the Abia State Airport.

He felicitated the people of Abia State and the State Governor Dr Alex Otti for taking the bold step of flagging off the airport project.

According to him, the State Airport project will be a catalyst that will improve the economy of the State by attracting investors and improving the ease of doing business in the state.

Chief Ikoh highlighted the investment opportunities inherent in the State, such as the Oil and Gas sector, Solid minerals mining and abundant indigenous technical skills.

He noted the trading potentials in Aba that needed to be exploited by its neighbouring West African States which will subsequently be boosted by the availability of the Abia Airport.

The Abia State APC intending Governorship Aspirant commended the efforts of the past and previous administrations of both the Federal and State governments in making the vision of the airport project a reality.

Chief Ikoh advised the state government not to compromise quality and standards in the course of executing the airport project while advocating the need for the airport to be built to a standard Cargo airport by design and construction for future considerations.

The airport which is financed by the State government is located at Nsulu, in Abia State.

