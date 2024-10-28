Abia, A’Ibom Partner Road Infrastructure

Share

In a move aimed at bolstering infrastructure and facilitating regional connectivity, the Governments of Abia and Akwa Ibom States have announced a partnership to enhance the accessibility of roads linking the two states.

This development was unveiled during Abia State Governor, Alex Otti’s condolence visit to his Akwa Ibom counterpart, Governor Umo Eno, following the passing of the First Lady of Akwa Ibom, Patience Eno.

Governor Otti expressed Abia State’s condolences and praised the late First Lady’s impactful contributions, calling her passing a profound loss for the state and the nation.

He encouraged Governor Eno to press on with people-centered projects, reaffirming Abia’s support for shared road infrastructure improvements for the benefit of citizens across both states.

“We will work collaboratively to fix the roads linking our states for the socioeconomic interest of our citizens,” Governor Otti said, emphasizing the strategic importance of improving road connectivity between Abia and Akwa Ibom.

Governor Eno expressed gratitude for the show of solidarity and pledged to work jointly on key infrastructure projects, such as advocating for federal intervention on the Ikot Ekpene-Aba road and addressing the Ini-Arochukwu road.

He also reaffirmed the choice of the late First Lady’s daughter, Helen Obareki, to oversee the office’s initiatives and ensure her mother’s vision endures.

“Aba remains a very strong regional commercial center. We will ensure smooth passage for our people between Aba and Akwa Ibom,” Governor Eno affirmed, underscoring the partnership’s significance for the socioeconomic landscape.

