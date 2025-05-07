New Telegraph

Abia Agog With Preparations For Tinubu’s Visit

Abia State Government is in high spirits and putting finishing touches in anticipation of the visit of President Bola Tinubu to flag off the Abia Medical City Project and inauguration of the Port Harcourt Road.

The medical city, according to the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, is located at Owerrinta in Isiala South and straddles two LGAs of Isiala Ngwa North and South.

He revealed that the medical city when completed would not only fetch revenue for the state, but will also make travelling abroad for medical reasons unnecessary.

According to him, it is designed to be a one stop shop for all medical services for the state and country.

Kanu also disclosed that the contractor handling the Port Harcourt Road in Aba, Julius Berger, is putting finishing touches to the construction of the road, while the Governor’s directive for additional solar lights to be installed on the whole stretch of road is being speedily executed.

