Abia ADC Begins Membership Registration

In compliance with the directive of the national leadership, the Abia State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will on February 21, commence registration of new members into its fold.

This was announced in a statement on Sunday.

ADC National Chairman Senator David Mark, had on February 12, flagged off the party’s membership registration in Abuja, which he explained, was to reposition the party for the 2027 general elections.

The party also at the occasion, mandated its state Chairmen to conduct the exercise in their respective states.

Chairman of ADC Membership Mobilisation, Revalidation and Registration Committee, Kashim Imam, disclosed that each state was provided with an initial 50,000 cards for grassroots mobilisation.

The statement by the Abia State chapter said the exercise will hold in all the 17 local government area of the state, and it is aimed at strengthening its grassroots structures.

It announced the appointment of Dame Ngozi Onyioha-Orji as chairperson of the 11-member committee, which also included the state acting Chairman, Mazi Kanu O. Kanu, Barr. Edede Okechukwu, Hon. Eziuche Ubani and Barr. C.U. Onyekwere.

“The committee is expected to coordinate the exercise in a manner that ensures credibility, transparency and inclusiveness,” the party added in the statement.