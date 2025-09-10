Abia Abolishes Graduation Ceremonies, Combining Work Book With Text Book In Schools

Abia State Government has announced that going forward only exiting classes in primary and secondary schools will be permitted to organise graduation ceremonies.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Elder Goodluck Ubochi, and his counterpart in Information, Prince Okey Kanu told journalists in Umuahia that the practice has been a drain and financial burden on parents and guardians, adding that going forward, graduation ceremonies in the schools would only be limited to primary six pupils and SS3 students.

The commissioners further noted that the decisions of education stakeholders to the effect that only pupils and students of exiting classes should hold graduation ceremony and, that textbooks should be separated from workbook to enable siblings make use of textbooks used by their elder ones are being considered by the State Executive Council.

He added: “Then the next would be those exiting the secondary school education, there could be a celebration for them. But those of them in nursery school, do not know how such kids will be subjected to graduation and big graduation gowns will be made.”