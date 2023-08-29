Abia @32: Adighije Calls For Synergy Among Stakeholders For Better Dev

In celebrating the 32nd anniversary of Abia State, an elder statesman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Chris Adighije has called for synergy among stakeholders for the socio-economic development of the state.

Senator Adighije, a former Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State, made the call in a statement issued to congratulate the state governor, Dr Alex Otti and the people of Abia State on the anniversary

According to him, what the people need to develop the state was a sincere collaboration with the state government and indigenes from the state at the Federal level

In the statement, he said, “As our dear state marks its 32 Anniversary, I use this opportunity to call on friends and the people of Abia State, within and outside the state, to remain optimistic that the state would triumph despite lost years.”

Tracing the history of the state and the people, he said “Remember that Abia State remains one of the few states in the country with the potential for growth, especially considering our technological and commerce feats.

“We’ve weathered many storms despite years of underdevelopment which impacted on our state’s giant status, not only in Nigeria, but on the continent at large.

“Our spirit is resilient, and we are cock-sure that regardless of whatever setbacks we suffered in the past, we’ll emerge glorious at the end.”

Congratulating the governor and the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, he said, “Permit me to seize this opportunity to congratulate our progressive, result oriented State Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, on this occasion of the 32 years Anniversary of our “God’s Own State.”

“I also congratulate the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR), Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, an illustrious son of Abia; just as I call on residents to join hands with the state government to take the state to greater heights.”

Further, Senator Adighije said, “Abians have many reasons to be grateful on our march to our promised land.

“One of such reasons is the awareness that epic centres such as Araria market, among others, continue to pull visitors from far and wide, thereby placing us on the world map, while also shoring up the State’s internally generated revenue.

“To consolidate on this, I enjoin Abians in the Diaspora to begin to think about home.

“We need to come up with robust mechanisms that would ensure 21st century science and technological transfers, so as to build modern industrial complexes in our state that would absorb the hundreds, if not thousands of graduates produced every year by tertiary institutions in the state.

“We must also, as Abians, enlarge various fora, or create such if they don’t exist, where we galvanize efforts that would compliment the state government’s infrastructural, and social economic drive to reposition the state as a vanguard for a global epicentre in science, industrial and commercial success story.

“This, no doubt would reduce, if not completely obliterate the incidence of violent crimes in our communities.

“It will also allow value for investments, as it would guarantee the safety of repatriated efforts, whether finances, materials, or in whatever guise.

“Nowhere in the world is anything done for a people who don’t wake up to take their destinies in their hands.

“As we mark this anniversary and look forward to a 33 year anniversary for our motherland, in 2024, let’s remember that a developed Abia is for the good of us all because as they say, “North, East, South, West, home is the best.””