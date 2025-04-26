Abia 2027: Old Aba Leaders Urge Kalu To Contest

Share

Leaders of the old Aba political division in Abia State, made up of Ukwa-Ngwa leaders, have urged the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, to run for governor in the 2027 general elections.

The leaders cited Kalu’s outstanding legislative performance as the driving force behind their conviction.

Ukwa-Ngwa is a foremost political bloc and clan comprising nine out of the 17 Local Government Areas, cutting across Abia South and Abia Central geopolitical zones of the State.

The Local Government Areas include Obingwa, Isiala-Ngwa South, Isiala-Ngwa North, Osisioma, Aba North, Aba South, Ugwunagbo, Ukwa East, and Ukwa West.

During a courtesy visit to Kalu in Umuahia on Thursday, a former commissioner and leader of the group, Elder Godwin Nna, emphasized that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is poised to take over the State in 2027.

Nna said: “We want to beg you, the state chairman, and other well-meaning Abians who are APC members, that we all from Aba division, Ukwa la Ngwa, have come here today to tell you that our people say we want to take over Abia State in totality.

“APC wants to take over Abia State in totality. There is no way we can have people like you, and many others that will make things happen, without taking over this state. If there is any time APC will govern this state, it is now. That is what we came here to tell you.”

“We know you have the capacity to mobilize the people of Abia State to get to the Promised Land. If there is any other person seeking this position but is not ready, they should step aside for someone who has the interest of this party at heart. That’s the reason we came here. Thank you, sir.”

Other notable members of the group, including a former Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Uzo Azubuike, and a former Commissioner for Information, Don Ubani, echoed similar sentiments, commending Kalu’s legislative prowess and commitment to empowering Abia sons and the Igbo nation.

Azubuike, also a former member of the House of Representatives who represented Aba North and Aba South Federal Constituency, said the entire Ukwa-Ngwa bloc is in support of the call.

“We, the Ukwa-Ngwa people, are very proud of you. As a former legislator, I am in a position to assess your performance, and I can tell the world that you are excellent in every aspect. Our letter has listed some individuals whose appointments you facilitated.”

“We are grateful, and if you do more, we will be even more grateful. We assure you that come 2027, by God’s grace, you can go to sleep regarding the Ukwa-Ngwa area. We are ready and willing to work,” Azubuike said.

On his part, Ubani said: “Your Excellency, we came to say thank you. We have seen our people whom you have empowered, and that has brought honor to Abia State and, indeed, Igbo land. We appreciate it. But we also want to play Oliver Twist,” he added.

In response, Deputy Speaker Kalu called for total support from the Ukwa la Ngwa people, assuring them that the APC would fight hard to secure victory in 2027.

Similarly, another political structure, the Uwaoma Support Group, led by a former member of the State House of Assembly for Aba State Constituency, Abraham Obah, during a courtesy visit, also pledged their support for Kalu in Aba North and South Federal Constituency.

Obah said: “We have heard what you said. You want us to support the party fully, especially at the national level. You want us to vote for President Tinubu. The assurance I will give you is that we are going to support you fully. I am 100% sure APC will do well in Aba North and Aba South local government areas this time around based on your performance.”

In his response, the Deputy Speaker promised to support the group in strengthening the APC in the area.

“The strategic movement to reposition APC in Aba is a step in the right direction. We will support you to make sure that APC is stronger in Aba. I grew up in Aba. I am an Aba boy. I schooled there, did business there. We will shut down Aba when the time comes,” Kalu said.

