Abia 2026 Budget Unrealistic, Without Economic Thrust –Mascot Kalu

The Abia State governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sir Mascot Uzor Kalu, has expressed doubt over the workability of the over N1tn 2026 budget proposal presented by Governor Alex Otti, describing it as a “gamble,” unrealistic and an “economic roadmap built without a foundation.”

According to Kalu, it is yet to be seen how a State reporting just N20 billion monthly revenue, would realise the wildly unrealistic trillion-naira proposal, even as he recalled how the 2025 budget had already stretched the limits of prudence.

Reacting to the budget, he said: “Abia cannot be governed with fantasies and fictional figures. “Governance is not a theatre for inflated ambitions. It is the solemn duty of aligning needs with capacity, desires with reality, and development with credible resources.”

The former Chief of Staff observed that “the present administration kicked off with N752 billion, then requested an extra N150 billion midyear, totalling N900 billion, yet there were no visible improvements in rural hospitals, water supply, roads, electricity, youth or healthcare development programme to justify such heavy spending.”