ABI Projects Committed To Delivering Innovative, Sustainable Building Solutions – Ikechukwu

The Managing Director of ABI Projects Concepts Limited, Afakwu Ikechukwu, has reinstated the company’s commitment in delivering innovative and sustainable building solutions across both public and private sectors.

Ikechukwu, who stated this during an interview with journalists in Lagos, disclosed that since inception of the company in 2008 that ABI has evolved from a regional construction firm into a nationally recognised industry leader.

With nearly two decades of operational excellence, Ikechuckwu said ABI Projects Concepts Limited, has built a strong reputation for quality, reliability, and professionalism.

According to him, “ABI offers end-to-end construction solutions, designed to meet the unique needs of each client which includes design and build services, construction management, preconstruction services, virtual Construction (BIM) and general Construction.

“ABI serves a wide range of clients across key sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, energy, and agriculture.”

The company, Ikechukwu also maintains has strong partnerships with federal, state, and municipal governments to ensure high-impact public infrastructure projects.

As a registered member of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), “we upholds the highest industry standards and best practices.

“In line with our strategic growth plans, we have also expanded into the hospitality sector with the launch of 649 Suites, a luxury boutique hotel located in the heart of Asaba.

“This our elegant property reflects the company’s dedication of creating exceptional lifestyle experiences through quality, comfort, and modern design.”

Under the visionary leadership of Ikechukwu Afakwu, ABI Projects Concepts Limited has earned widespread recognition for its integrity, client satisfaction, and strategic execution.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes industrial developments, commercial buildings, luxury residences, and major government infrastructure projects.

