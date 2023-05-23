Abeokuta will host the first edition of the 3×3 Wheel- chair Basketball Champion- ship from June 22nd to 24th. The President of the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of Nigeria, Seyi Johnson, made the disclosure after a meeting with sponsor, Nilayo Sports Management during the weekend. Johnson said the championship became necessary to give opportunity to wheel- chair basketball players who have not participated in championship for over a decade. He said the championship will give a sense of belonging to players scattered across the country. “One of my mandates before becoming President of the Federation was to qualify Nigeria for major international championships and stage national championship, “he said “The essence of the Abeokuta Championship is to give opportunity to various players who have been inactive over the years and expose them to the game they once loved.”