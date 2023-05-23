New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Abeokuta to host…

Abeokuta to host 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball Championship in June

Abeokuta will host the first edition of the 3×3 Wheel- chair Basketball Champion- ship from June 22nd to 24th. The President of the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of Nigeria, Seyi Johnson, made the disclosure after a meeting with sponsor, Nilayo Sports Management during the weekend. Johnson said the championship became necessary to give opportunity to wheel- chair basketball players who have not participated in championship for over a decade. He said the championship will give a sense of belonging to players scattered across the country. “One of my mandates before becoming President of the Federation was to qualify Nigeria for major international championships and stage national championship, “he said “The essence of the Abeokuta Championship is to give opportunity to various players who have been inactive over the years and expose them to the game they once loved.”

Post Views: 11

Read Previous

Naija Super 8 Unveiling Ceremony Holds Friday
Read Next

‘Why we are backing Okpekpe Race as CSR Partner’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023