Abeokuta Set To Host 3rd Africa U18/U20 Athletics Championships

Share

….as CAA Inspection Team Approves Facilities

The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) has given its full endorsement to facilities in Abeokuta, Ogun State, ahead of the 3rd Africa U18/U20 Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place from July 16 to 20, 2025.

A four-man delegation from the CAA concluded a comprehensive inspection tour of the host city over the weekend, expressing strong confidence in Nigeria’s preparedness to host the continental sporting event.

Led by CAA Director General Lamine Faty (Senegal), the team included Technical and Development Director Aziz Daouda, as well as Lombard Melinda Amana and Maraire Munyaradzi Nkosasa Wilbert.

READ ALSO:

The team arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday and began its inspection at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta, which is currently hosting the 22nd National Sports Festival.

The arena features a newly installed tartan track, which received high praise from the inspection team.

On Saturday, the CAA officials toured 12 hotels in Abeokuta to assess accommodation readiness for over 800 expected participants, including athletes, officials, and media personnel from 54 African nations.

Hotels visited included Green Legacy Resort, Academy Suites, AA Entertainment and Tourism, Metro Hotel, Keem Hotel, Richton Hotel, Continental Hotel, Abiis Hotel, IBD International, and H3 Hotel.

“All facilities inspected met or exceeded our expectations,” said Lamine Faty during a press briefing at Conference Hotel, Abeokuta.

“Apart from a minor concern in one hotel regarding water supply, we are very satisfied with the level of preparedness. Ogun State is ready to welcome Africa.”

The inspection was supported by Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) President Tonobok Okowa and Secretary General Israel Inwang.

The Secretary of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Shagaya Abdulmumeen, speaking on behalf of LOC Chairman Hon. Bukola Olopade, reaffirmed the commitment of both the Nigerian government and the Ogun State administration to deliver a world-class event.

“We are committed to hosting the best-ever edition of the African U18/U20 Athletics Championships,” Abdulmumeen stated.

“The support from the Ogun State government and the hospitality of our people will ensure the success of this major continental event.”

The 3rd Africa U18/U20 Athletics Championships is expected to draw significant attention from the global athletics community, positioning Abeokuta as a center for youth and junior track and field excellence in Africa.

With the CAA’s endorsement secured, all eyes now turn to July as Nigeria prepares to showcase its organizational capacity and hospitality on the continental stage.

Share