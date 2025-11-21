Abeokuta Gears Up For Inaugural West African Para Games

Abeokuta, the capital city of Ogun State, is entering its final phase of preparations as it gets set to host the maiden edition of the West African Para Games for Zones A and B.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) announced that arrangements for the event, scheduled to run from November 26 to December 4, are progressing smoothly.

The championship will draw para athletes from several West African countries to Ogun State, marking what officials describe as a major milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen its leadership in para sports across the region.

According to the NSC, hosting the Games aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to positioning Nigeria as a prime hub for major international sporting events, while also advancing the administration’s broader agenda for the nation’s sports economy.

Organisers say the initiative will boost sporting infrastructure, encourage greater participation in disability sports and enhance Nigeria’s global presence in the sector.

Key operational areas—such as accommodation, transportation, facilities readiness, medical support, accreditation, media operations, security, volunteer coordination and classification centres—are reported to be at advanced stages of completion.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) noted that Abeokuta is fully prepared to stage an event that will not only elevate para sports but also spotlight the hospitality and cultural heritage of Ogun State.

President of the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria, Sunday Odebode, expressed satisfaction with the level of coordination ahead of the Games, applauding the NSC and the LOC for their efforts.

“These Games mark a turning point for para sports in the West African sub-region,” Odebode said.

He added that both organisers and athletes are ready for what he anticipates will be a memorable opening ceremony.

“With the commitment demonstrated by the NSC and the LOC, we believe Nigeria will set a strong standard for future editions. Our athletes are prepared, the organisers are prepared, and we expect a historic start to the competition,” he stated.

Odebode also emphasised that the event will enhance regional collaboration and create more competitive pathways for para athletes across the continent.