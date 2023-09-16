Abeokuta 10KM Marathon Winner: I’ll Be Back in Nigeria to Win Again

Winner of the Lotus Bank Abeokuta 10km marathon, Peter Mwakimi, has promised to visit Nigeria again and win more events. After winning the event at a time of 28.14, Nwakimi, who defeated two fellow Kenyans to win the event said he had a great time in the country all through his stay.

The champion said he was elated the way Nigerians are turning up for marathon events. He said: “This is my first time in Nigeria but I see excitement in the faces of people everywhere I go even before the race.

“To have won the race is an additional joy for me. It feels so great because the fans were cheering all of us as if we are Nigerians. I am very happy. I want to come here and win again.”

Nwakimi stressed that he was already monitoring all the marathon event schedules in the country. “I am away there could be a race in October and many others coming up early next year.

I will train harder and come back here,” he added. Kipyeko Kenedy and Kibii Fredrick came second and third respectively at the event which took place September 9 in Abeokuta.

Francis James and Patience Daylop emerged the first Nigerian to finish in the male and female category respectively. James posted a time of 31:08 while Daylop finished with a time of 36:31.