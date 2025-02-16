Abejide Rallies Northern Yoruba’s Support For Tinubu

Share

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise, Leke Abejide has called on the Yoruba people living in the North to work together and support President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He made this call while speaking to journalists at the 10th anniversary and election of new executives of the Association of Yoruba Traditional Leaders/Obas Northern States and FCT in Abuja at the weekend.

Abejide, who is the Asiwaju Yoruba in Kano State described the gathering as unique as it showcases the culture, the value, and the importance of the Yoruba race in Nigeria.

The member representing Yagba East/Yagba West/Mopa-muro Federal Constituency of Kogi State noted that the Yoruba people in the country are a foremost tribe that excels anywhere they find themselves.

He said, “People like me, I lived in Kano for about 32 years. And I entered Kano as nobody, but I came out as somebody. Through the grace of God.

“And our population in Kano State, if you count us one after the other, we are not less than 5 million Yorubas living in Kano State alone. We can even determine who will be the governor of Kano State. That is how important we are in Kano. And I believe in other areas of Northern Nigeria. Let me congratulate you on your 10th year anniversary.

“All the traditional rulers here today, I want you to know that I, Elder Leke Joseph Abejide will support you, If and only if you will walk along with me to support the president.

“I know most of you are doing very well in your chosen endeavours. I know my own Yoruba King, Otisense, the Oba Yoruba of Kano State, is doing very well.

“I know the chairman of today, Oba Funtua is doing very well. And many of us here, in their own chosen endeavours. They are not sitting down to go and beg. They command respect among the populace even beyond Yoruba race”.

Abejide therefore called on the Yoruba to rally behind him to support the policies and programmes of President Tinubu saying that, as a group, they will reap the dividends of democracy.

He said, “I want you to join me in whatever I’m going to do I told my people when I was contesting the election for my second term in the House of Representatives, I said follow me, if you follow me and the president wins this election, you will see what I will bring home and by tomorrow I’m going to flag off a 57.2-kilometre road. It is not my own power, it is because I have a father behind me. So, also if you follow me and do what I say you should do, you will what happens in this association.

“It is not me that is doing it alone, but it is because I have a father who is backing me. I want us to speak with one voice anytime when the time comes, once we do that I can always get things for you as an association.

“I am the Asiwaju of Yoruba people in Kano State and I say it here today. I am also the Asiwaju of my place, my community, my federal constituency.

“As I said, if we count the population of Yoruba in Plateau state, in Funtua, in Katsina, in Gombe, in Kaduna, and other places in the north, by the time we remove that population of Yoruba from the population of this country, maybe it will remain only half”

