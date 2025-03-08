Abeiku Santana named Deputy CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority

Share

Renowned media icon and tourism promoter, Ambassador Abeiku Santana, has been named Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), marking a significant step in Ghana’s drive to position itself as a leading global tourism destination, reports Joyonline.com.

Known in private life as Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, Abeiku Santana has been a relentless champion for Ghana’s tourism industry, using his media influence to spotlight the country’s rich cultural heritage, vibrant festivals, and thriving hospitality sector.

His background in media, marketing, and tourism consultancy makes him a natural fit for the role.

A certified tourism consultant, he was instrumental in major tourism campaigns, including the highly successful “Year of Return” and “Beyond the Return” initiatives, which placed Ghana in the international tourism spotlight.

His appointment aligns with President John Mahama’s vision to expand the tourism sector, create jobs, and boost foreign investment.

In his new role, Abeiku Santana is expected to spearhead innovative tourism campaigns, forge strategic industry partnerships, and enhance Ghana’s global tourism appeal.

His appointment has been met with widespread approval from industry stakeholders and entertainment personalities, who believe his energy and expertise will breathe new life into the sector.

With a Master’s degree from the University of Ghana Business School, Abeiku Santana remains a strong advocate for using tourism as a key driver of national development.

His leadership at the GTA is expected to usher in a new era of growth and transformation for Ghana’s tourism industry.

