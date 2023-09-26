Abedorc Announces New Dates For JIFORM Summit In Canada

The 4th Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM) Global Migration Summit earlier scheduled for October 2 to 12 in Toronto, Canada has been shifted to November 27-30.

The host of the event, Abedorc Productions Inc, Canada, the owners of Abedorc TV and Radio who made the announcement in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Chief Executive Officer, Yinka Farinde said the postponement became inevitable in order to allow more time for the stakeholders to fine-tune the logistics required.

The summit is an annual event of the JIFORM with over 300 journalists covering migration across the continents aimed at fostering networking and contributions to the growth of human mobility and the economy.

The event with the theme: Climate Change, Human Mobility and Sustainable Investments with the array of speakers that include former Secretary of state and Minister of immigration in Canada, Gerry Weiner; Nermin Ahmad of the United Nations Committee on NGO on Migration, Kelly Tallon, a Canadian human trafficking survivor activist and others.

Farinde said, that given the expectations and interests the event was generating, there was a need to expand the collaboration to accommodate new realities as the summit is being planned to attract both virtual and physical participation.

It would be recalled that Abedorc hosted the 2022 edition of the summit between October 1 t0 15 in Toronto, Canada.