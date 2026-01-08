Abebe Selassie To Retire As Director Of IMF’s African Dept

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, yesterday, announced that Mr. Abebe Aemro Selassie intends to retire as Director of the Fund’s African Department (AFR) on May 1, 2026.

A statement released by the Fund quoted Ms. Georgieva as saying that: “As Director of AFR since 2016, Abe has guided the department through a period of profound change and challenge.

He oversaw the Fund’s engagement with 45 countries across sub-Saharan Africa responding to surging program demand while adapting to the region’s evolving needs during a historically challenging time—from COVID-19 and ensuing period of high inflation to major shifts in global trade policies.

Under his leadership, AFR helped reinforce the Fund’s role as a trusted partner to our African members. During his tenure, the Fund also added a 25th chair to its Executive Board, increasing the voice of sub-Saharan Africa.”

She further said: “Abe championed tailored policy advice and capacity development for sub-Saharan Africa, deepened engagement in key countries, and helped roll out additional resources to support fragile and conflict-affected states.

He also modernized AFR’s operations, strengthened collaboration across departments on critical issues such as debt resolution, PRGT financing, and resilience to shocks, and helped steer the evolving capacity development delivery to the region.

His strategic vision and gift for diplomacy have left an enduring mark on the Fund. “I am deeply grateful for Abe’s visionary leadership, dedication to the Fund’s mission, and unwavering commitment to the members in the region.

The legacy he leaves on the Fund’s work in Africa is one of alignment with the aspirations of people, especially the youth, for good governance, strong economies and lasting prosperity.

His trusted advice has been invaluable to me personally, and his leadership has strengthened our mission.” A national of Ethiopia, Mr. Selassie, joined the IMF in 1994.

His 32-year career saw him holding senior positions including, Deputy Director in AFR, Mission Chief for Portugal and South Africa, Division Chief of the Regional Studies Division, and Senior Resident Representative in Uganda.

Earlier, he contributed to programmes in Turkey, Thailand, Romania, and Estonia, and worked on policy, operational review, and economic research.