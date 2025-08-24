Abdulsalami, Obasanjo, Others To Launch Care365 Health Hub In Abuja

Nigeria is set to witness a major milestone in healthcare on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, with the grand unveiling of the Care365 Health Hub at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The landmark event will be led by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd.), who serves as the Chief Host and Chairman of Care365 Health Hub, the driving force behind the innovation. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chairman of the Occasion, will preside over the unveiling, while Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, will formally commission the project.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan will attend as Guest of Honour, alongside FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, state governors, ministers, senior government officials, private sector leaders, members of the international community, and top executives from banking, oil and gas, telecoms, insurance, and other sectors.

Speaking ahead of the unveiling, Ngozi Joseph Odumuko, CEO and Founder of Care365 Health Hub, described the initiative as a transformative healthcare innovation conceived in the United States and now launched in Nigeria.

The hub will showcase a suite of groundbreaking healthcare solutions, including the Care365 Health Monitoring Kiosk, a self-service device for instant checks of vital health metrics such as blood pressure, blood sugar, BMI, and oxygen levels; the Care365 Mobile Clinic, designed to deliver flexible medical services to underserved and remote communities; and the Care365 Telemedicine App, a mobile and web platform for virtual consultations, e-prescriptions, referrals, and health record management. In addition, its Specialist Doctors Pool will provide Nigerians with access to highly skilled medical professionals from the U.S., Europe, Canada, Asia, and Nigeria.

The Care365 Health Hub is expected to significantly transform healthcare delivery in Nigeria, bridging gaps in access, affordability, and quality of care.