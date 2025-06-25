AbdulRazaq, Saraki, Others Mourn Ex-Gov Adebayo

Share

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the family and associates of former Governor of the State, Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo, over his demise, describing the deceased as “an all-time patriot, statesman, and progressive who represented great ideals and fought for good causes throughout his lifetime.”

A statement personally signed by the Governor, said: “With his carriage and roles at various levels of leadership, the former Governor stood tall and earned the respect and admiration of all. He left a fine legacy as a democrat who stood up at critical moments of our history.

“On behalf of the people and government of our State, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and associates at this difficult moment.

“I beseech the Almighty to repose his gentle soul and give strength to all of us, especially family members, at this moment of transition.”

On his part, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, in his condolence message, described the deceased as an epitome of integrity and a highly principled man.

In a statement signed by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, Saraki described the late Adebayo as a committed progressive, and one of the finest public servants of his generation.

While expressing sadness at the death of the Second Republic Senator, he said: “Chief Cornelius Adebayo was a towering figure in Nigeria’s political history. From his days as a university lecturer in then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Senator in the Second Republic, to his service as Governor of Kwara State, and later as Minister of Communications, he distinguished himself with courage, integrity, and unwavering dedication to the ideals of high ethics, good governance, and public service.

“He was one of the people on the frontline of the struggle against military rule. He will be sorely missed,” Saraki stated.

“As a fellow former Governor of Kwara State, I deeply appreciate his legacy of service and the solid foundation he laid for the development of our dear state. His life’s work remains an inspiration to generations of leaders in Kwara and beyond.”

Dr. Saraki extended his heartfelt condolences to the Adebayo family, the people of Kwara State, and all Nigerians who mourn the loss of the revered elder statesman.

He prayed that Almighty God grant the deceased eternal rest and give the family the strength to bear the loss.

Also, in his condolence message, the lawmaker representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Senator Saliu Mustapha, has described the former Governor’s demise as a great loss to Kwara State and Nigeria at large, acknowledging Cornelius Adebayo’s immense contributions to governance and national development, particularly during his time as Governor and Minister of Communications.

Senator Mustapha commiserated with the Adebayo family over the loss, especially with his son, Engr. Oluwasegun Adebayo, the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), while also extending his condolences to the people of Isin LGA and the entire Kwara South Senatorial District.

The lawmaker prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed elder statesman and asked God to grant his loved ones the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Share