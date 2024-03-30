AbdulRazaq, Saraki Mourn Ex-Kwara Dep Gov, Kisira

The Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed sadness over “the death of the former Deputy Governor of the state, Elder Peter Kisira in the early hours of Saturday, March 30, 2024”.

The former Deputy Governor, according to a family source, died on Saturday at the age of 74.

The deceased served as the deputy to the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulfattah Ahmed, between May 29, 2011 and May 29, 2019.

In his condolence message, the Governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “On behalf of the people and government of the state, I send his heartfelt condolences to the people of Baruten and the family of Elder Kisira, whom he urges to take solace in his fine legacies as a public servant and a bureaucrat who rose to the rank of Permanent Secretary in the state’s civil service.

“The Governor said the former Deputy Governor will be remembered for his life of commendable public service and dedication to good causes.

“He prays to God to receive his soul and look after the family that inherits him.”

Also, former Senate President Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has extended his condolences to the family of the deceased as well as the people of Ilesha-Baruba in the Barutten local government area of the State.

The former Senate President in a statement signed by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, described the late elder statesman as an accomplished politician and a respected community leader, adding that as deputy governor, he served Kwara and its people with diligence and dedication.

Saraki added that the deceased lived a fulfilled life in the service of his creator and humanity.

He prayed to God Almighty to grant his family and the state the fortitude to bear the painful exit and comfort all those who mourn his demise.