AbdulRazaq Reacts To Death Of 27-Year-Old Media Personality Declared Missing

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has urged security agencies to promptly launch an investigation into the demise of 27-year-old Mubarak Yusuf, who had previously been reported as missing.

AbdulRazaq in a statement issued on Monday by his Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, expressed his condolences to the bereaved family for their loss.

He also lamented that Yusuf’s death happened under hazy circumstances.

Yusuf who is a new media personality from Ilorin, was declared missing on Wednesday night. However, his remains were eventually found around the Unity area of Ilorin.

He was buried on Saturday evening in Ilorin amid tears by friends, associates, and acquaintances.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads: “The governor sends his heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all the youth constituencies in the state.

”The governor, himself a father, strongly condemns the cowardly violence meted to the lad and demands immediate and thorough investigation into the death of the promising chap in order to arrest and bring his assailants to justice.

“No resources should be spared to get justice for Mubarak and his family.

“The security agencies should cast their nets as wide as possible to answer all pending questions around this painful death.”