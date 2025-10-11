AbdulRazaq Pays Glowing Tribute To Ex-Gov, Adebayo At Wake

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described the former Governor of the State, Cornelius Adebayo, as a great leader, a bridge builder, and a shepherd who played very important roles at different moments of Nigerian history.

This is as he said, history will never forget how he acted with moral courage and humility, making him a hero of the people and good governance.

“Today, I join our community to again commiserate with the family, associates, friends, and the entire people of Kwara on the passing of statesman and leader, His Excellency Cornelius Adebayo, CON,” the Governor said in Ilorin at the Wake Keep ceremony for the late patriot, Chief Adebayo.

“His Excellency, Cornelius Adebayo (CON) was a great leader, a bridge, and a shepherd who played very important roles at different moments of our history.

“Whether as a former Governor, NADECO chieftain, a minister of the Federal Republic, or an Afenifere leader, history testified that he acted with moral courage and humility. He was always a hero of the people, democracy, and good governance.”

The Governor, who spoke at the wake of the elder statesman, was represented at the event by his Deputy, Elder Kayode Alabi.

“As we mourn his departure, we are reminded that life is a fleeting journey, and what matters is a legacy of serving God and humanity,” the Governor said.

Families and friends took turns to praise the deceased, acknowledging his virtues, exceptional roles in the family and his community, and his service to humanity.

One of his children, Bimbo Adewoye, said her father had a very large heart and was passionate about God and his family.

“My father dedicated his life to God, his family, and humanity. He believed that wherever he found himself was God’s making. He loved the family and promoted unity among his children,” she said.

Top attendees included Kwara First Lady, Ambassador Prof. Olufolake AbdulRazaq; Senator Umar Sadiq (Kwara North); House of Representatives member, Raheem Tunji Ajulọ-opin; Chief Judge of Kwara State, Justice Abiodun Adebara; Cabinet members; Commissioner of Police, CP Ojo Adekimi; former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; NACCIMA President, Alhaji Jani Ibrahim; State APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi; Chairman, National Health Authority Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe; Olupo of Ajase-Ipo Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, and Sòún of Ogbomosho, Oba Ghandi Afọlábí Ọláoyè Orumógege III; among other royal fathers and dignitaries.