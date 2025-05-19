Abdulrazaq Mourns Victims Of Gwajibo Boat Accident

Share

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has condoled with the families of the victims of Gbajibo boat accident involving traders from Niger State over the weekend.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye, also commiserated with the government of Niger State on the sad incident.

The governor again urged boat operators and passengers to adhere to safety regulations for the good of all, describing as painful and unacceptable a culture of not using safety gadgets repeatedly provided by the government. He prayed to God to repose the souls of the victims.

