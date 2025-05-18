New Telegraph

May 18, 2025
AbdulRazaq Mourns Victims Of Gbajibo Boat Crash

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed deep condolences to the families affected by the Gbajibo boat accident involving traders from Niger State.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the Governor also extended sympathy to the Niger State government on the tragic incident.

Governor AbdulRazaq urged boat operators and passengers to strictly adhere to safety regulations, stressing that the repeated disregard for safety equipment—despite government provisions—is both painful and unacceptable.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the victims’ souls.

