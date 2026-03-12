Abdulrazaq Lifts Community With Industrial Garri Processing Machines

Kwara State Government has handed different industrial cassava flour (Garri) processing machines to the people of Owode Oja in Asa Local Government to scale up their business, create jobs, improve livelihoods, and encourage sustainable development.

Recall that in August 2025, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had visited Owode Oja to inspect some road projects in Asa, during which he commended the women and asked for their other needs apart from the administration’s earlier interventions.

The machines included dewatered cassava mash fryer; cassava mash sifter; and cassava grater with 1.5tons capacity on a daily basis.

While presenting the items to the community on behalf of the Governor, Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye called the Governor a talk-and-do personality, a lover of the masses, and an advocate of selfreliance and economic prosperity. “We are here to deliver or fulfill a promise of His Excellency.

On the 5th of August last year, the Governor (as he did before) was in this community to inspect several road projects of the administration.

When he came, he asked them what their other needs were and today without telling them he was coming, His Excellency sent us to deliver four different industrial machines which were purchased from the NCAM,” Ajakaye told reporters.”