Abdulrazaq Inspects Ongoing Rural Road Projects

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has inspected different ongoing rural roads in Asa Local Government Area, describing them as continuous efforts to spread development to every segment of the State.

Among the ongoing road projects visited by the governor were the 17.7km Madi-Peeke and the 23.23km Okolowo Express-SokotoTafatafa-Elere-Owode Oja Baba Kudu-Akopari-Otte Oja Road, all in Asa Local Government Area He told the authorities in charge of the projects to deliver a good job within reasonable time.

The governor said he keyed into the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) to deepen farmers’ access to the market and enhance sustainable life and businesses for rural dwellers. RAAMP is jointly funded by the World Bank and French Development Agency, with the state government providing at least N4bn counterpart funds to date.