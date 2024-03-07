AbdulRazaq Inspects Kwara Industrial Park, Sugar Film Studio

…expresses satisfaction with levels of work

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday paid a working visit to the site of the ongoing state industrial park at Eiyenkorin in Asa local government, calling it a catalyst for development in the state.

The Governor expressed happiness with the level of work done so far and said the project will create job opportunities for people and enhance the economic and revenue base of the state, adding that a number of big firms have already indicated interest in the project.

“This is phase one of the industrial park. We are happy with the progress of the work. Already, we have some investors who have indicated interest.

“Yesterday, a company came around for the prospect of building a CNG conversion plant to provide plant and gas for cars. BUA is also coming in as it already indicated an interest in production here,” Governor AbdulRazaq told reporters shortly after inspecting the facility.

“This is really a catalyst for development in the state. The key things are economic expansion, job creation, and IGR drive. We are very optimistic that very soon, this place will be fully occupied. And that’s progress for Kwara.”

Asked when the project will be fully completed, he said the industrial park is a project that will keep expanding as industries and business interests site their businesses there and that the government will only provide the necessary infrastructure for it to thrive such as is being done with concrete road, drainage, electricity, and security network, among others.

“To simplify it, this first phase is 2 square kilometres and will extend eventually to 10 square kilometres. Part of it will be an export processing zone. So we are very optimistic that it is a big thing,” he said.

Aside from inspecting the Budo Egba and Otte township roads in Asa local government area, the Governor also visited the Sugar Factory Film Studio, which is believed to be one of its kind in Nigeria and on the continent, adding that the expansive film studio will produce its first movie in the next few weeks.

“Welcome to Sugar Factory Film Studio. The first production will start in two weeks. It is about creativity. It is about creating jobs and expanding the creative industries,” he added. This is one of its kind in Nigeria. Just wait and see in the next couple of months what will come out of here.

“To start with, there are very few studios (with the same standard as Kwara’s Film studio) in the subregion. Then, after the studio, we have world-class equipment here. We will continue to upgrade the equipment and expand the studios as well. But from what we have seen here, surely, there is nothing like this in Nigeria today.”

He was accompanied on the working visits by Commissioner for Works Abdulqowiyu Olododo and Alhaji Abdulrazaq Jiddah.

Managing Director of Sugar Factory Film Studio, Mr Olagbenga Titiloye, for his part, said the studio will be the biggest in Africa, commending the vision and economic drive of the Governor.