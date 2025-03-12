Abdulrazaq Inspects Govt’s Multistorey Prototype School

Share

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has inspected the multi-storey prototype primary school in Adeta, Ilorin, calling it another step to upgrade public school infrastructure along with the huge investments in the quality of teaching in the schools.

The governor said his administration is committed to investing more in the education sector this fiscal year to bridge the gaps in school infrastructure and digital literacy.

AbdulRazaq said the government’s KwaraLEARN programme is a watershed for teachers and public school pupils in the State as it builds learning processes around technology and best practices.

He said: “We are going to focus heavily on education and healthcare this year. Those are the major challenges that we have to overcome.

With what we have in the KwaraLEARN programme through which we put digital devices in every classroom, we are intentionally doing what we have to do to make sure we bridge some gaps. “We have seen significant changes.

As a result of the progress that we have made, many parents are taking their wards from private establishments to government schools because they have seen the change.”

