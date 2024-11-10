AbdulRazaq inaugurates KWSUED Governing Council

Share

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated the Governing Council of the Kwara State University of Education, ahead of the official take-off of the institution. The 11-member Governing Council has Prof. Shuaib Oba Abdulraheem as its Chairman and ProChancellor. In his address, Governor AbdulRazaq said the inauguration is another step in the evolution of the new institution initiated by his administration.

“This university is a child of necessity to position Kwara and its people for a sustainable future in the sphere of education and related disciplines. This institution is designed to be a successor to the College of Education Ilorin and a test run for how we handle the remaining Colleges in the face of new realities,” he said. “With the calibre of the intellectuals, administrators, and statesmen on this Council, I am confident that you will midwife a seamless transition and build a new university of education that will be the envy of all. “As the pioneer Governing Council, I urge you to raise the bar from the beginning and resist the pressures to make the school another centre for unaffordable wage bills through needless jobs.

