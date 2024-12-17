AbdulRazaq Inaugurates Governing Councils For CoED Lafiagi, Offa Health Tech

Share

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated the Governing Councils of the College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi and the College of Health Technology, Offa.

He urged members of the councils to lead with vision, commitment, and wisdom.

“This moment marks a significant step towards strengthening the foundations of educational excellence and human resources in Kwara State,” the Governor said at the inauguration ceremony in Ilorin, the capital city.

“We must ensure that our institutions remain competitive, inclusive, adapting to global standards and trends so that our graduates are equipped to succeed in a rapidly changing world. Your choice as members of the governing councils is geared towards these ends.”

AbdulRazaq tasked the Councils to embrace new thinking and orientation, and motivate staff to meet the evolving demands of the 21st-century workforce, saying a modern approach to school administration will be key to enhancing the quality of education.

The Commissioner of Tertiary Education, Dr. Mary Arinde, for her part, said the inauguration is a bold step to advancing tertiary education in the state.

She commended Governor AbdulRazaq for his commitment to education, which she said remains a cornerstone of the administration.

“Through strategic initiatives and substantial investments, you have laid the foundation for a revitalised and resilient education system that will empower Kwara students and prepare them for an increasingly complex world,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the new appointees, the Chairman Governing Council of the College of Health Technology, Offa, Alhaji Halidu Mohammed, appreciated the Governor for the confidence reposed in them and promised to pursue the growth and development of the institutions.

