Abdulrazaq Inaugurates Governing Councils For CoED Lafiagi, Offa Health Tech

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated the Governing Councils of the College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi and the College of Health Technology, Offa.

At the event, the governor urged members of the councils to lead with vision, commitment, and wisdom.

He said: “This moment marks a significant step towards strengthening the foundations of educational excellence and human resources in Kwara State.

“We must ensure that our institutions remain competitive, inclusive, adapting to global standards and trends, so that our graduates are equipped to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

Your choice as members of the governing councils is geared towards these ends.” AbdulRazaq tasked the Councils to embrace new thinking and orientation, and motivate staff to meet the evolving demands of the 21st-century workforce, saying a modern approach to school administration will be key to enhancing the quality of education.

In her comments, Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr. Mary Arinde, said the inauguration is a bold step to advancing tertiary education in the state. She commended AbdulRazaq for his commitment to education, which she said remains a cornerstone of the administration.

