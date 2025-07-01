AbdulRazaq Hosts, Rewards Kwara’s Federation Cup Champions

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday hosted Kwara United Football Club in celebration of their historic triumph as champions of the 2025 President Federation Cup.

The governor also received the club’s U-19 squad, who clinched the inaugural National Youth League title, applauding their remarkable performance on the national stage.

To honour the victorious players, Governor AbdulRazaq announced a cash reward of ₦5 million and a plot of land at the prestigious Kwara Smart City for each team member, praising them for bringing pride and honour to the state.

Kwara United secured the prestigious national title after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Abakaliki FC, following a 90-minute regulation time deadlock.

The champions received a hero’s welcome in Ilorin, with residents lining the streets from Eiyenkorin to the GRA Banquet Hall, waving and cheering the team’s convoy as it made its way to the official reception venue.

The event was attended by top government functionaries and sports stakeholders, including the Chairman, Kwara State House of Assembly Committee on Sports, Hon. Rukayat Shittu; Hon. Yusuf Abdulwaheed Gbenga (Shawo/Essa Constituency); Deputy Chief of Staff Princess Olubukola Babalola; Chairman, Kwara State Sports Commission, Coach Bola Magaji; Chairman, Kwara United FC, Kumbi Titiloye; Chairman, Kwara State Football Association, Malam Abdullahi Musa Thuraya; Head Coach Tunde Sanni; and APC chieftain Alhaji Yahya Seriki, among others.

“This is the biggest football trophy in Nigeria today—bigger than the League Cup. It predates the League itself. And today, it is in Kwara. I congratulate everyone who made this happen,” Governor AbdulRazaq said.

He reflected on the transformation of the team under his administration: “When we came in 2019, things were at rock bottom. The club owed players substantial sums. Today, the story has changed. We’ve invested in rebuilding this team, and this success shows we’re on the right path.”

He dedicated the trophy to the memory of Alhaji Yusuf Salami, a revered football enthusiast who devoted personal resources in pursuit of this very title for the state, though unsuccessfully.

“May Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus,” the governor prayed.

Governor AbdulRazaq extended special commendations to Coach Bola Magaji, Club Chairman Kumbi Titiloye, and the entire management for their hard work and dedication in restoring the glory of Kwara United.

In their respective remarks, Coach Magaji and Kumbi Titiloye thanked the governor for his unwavering support and heavy investment in the team, which they said was instrumental to their recent achievements.