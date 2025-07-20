Abdulrazaq Hosts, Rewards Kwara’s 2024 National Festival Medalists

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Friday hosted the athletes who represented the state at the 2024 National Sports Festival, rewarding them with cash gifts and certificates of recognition.

The gold medalists got N1m each, while the silver and bronze medalists got N500,000 and N300,000 apiece as a symbolic appreciation of their efforts. The coaching crew also got cash rewards.

Kwara won six gold, 11 silver, and 12 bronze at the sports festival, which was held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

At the reception held at the state banquet hall in Ilorin, the Kwara capital, Governor AbdulRazaq also announced immediate settlement of a backlog of N201m sign-on fee for Kwara United coaches and players — a debt that dates back some 16 years ago.

“For us, these athletes are our heroes and heroines in their own right. With six gold, 11 silver, and 12 bronze medals, these athletes have made us proud, and we are proud of their efforts, exploits, and, above all, patriotism,” he said.

“We have organised this to acknowledge, celebrate, and reassure these athletes and future champions that the state and its people appreciate them and will continue to honour their commitments to our state.

“Nothing can compensate for your efforts, but history will remember how you deployed your talents and energy to bring honour to our state. Thank you.”

The event was attended by top government officials, including the Chairman of the Kwara State Sports Commission Coach Bola Magaji; Chairman Ilorin West Local Government Football Council, Owolabi Agbaji Wopa; Director of Sports, Ibrahim Bako; Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ismail Ayodeji; Olympiad and former Commissioner of Sports in the state, Hameed Adio.