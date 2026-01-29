Abdulrazaq Hails $35m Chinese Investments Take Off In Kwara

Kwara State has recorded at least two foreign investments worth $35m, underscoring Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s drive for industrialisation and economic growth in the state.

Sun Qing Rong, team lead of the ER-KANG Company Limited, said the firm has since concluded and flagged off its $20m lithium factory, aligning with government’s policy to grow value addition and local manufacturing capacity.

He said the firm has more than 300 employees, who are mostly Kwarans, saying the plants process lithium into ready materials, instead of exporting it raw without any value addition.

He said the firm is also setting up a pharmaceutical company in Kwara State valued at more than $15m, adding that the firm will also be partnering with the state government on the industrial park. He said: “This is one of the fruits of the meeting that we held with Your Excellency in Beijing about two years ago.”