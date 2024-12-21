AbdulRazaq Flags Off Distribution Of 3,000 Energy Saving Stoves, 193 Motorcycles

Share

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has launched the distribution of 3,000 energy-saving cooking stoves for women and another 193 motorcycles for agricultural extension agents across the state under the ACReSAL project intervention.

ACReSAL, an acronym for Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape, is being implemented in Kwara State under the Ministries of Environment, Water Resources, and Agriculture and Rural Development.

The items are meant to be distributed across the 16 local government areas of the state, according to the State Coordinating Office for ACReSAL.

At the symbolic distribution of the items in Ilorin, the Governor said the initiative seeks to grow the local economy, enhance agricultural productivity, and promote the utilisation of sustainable energy solutions.

“The distribution of energy-saving cooking stoves and motorcycles today is part of the gains and benefits of our investment in people-oriented interventions through the World Bank,” the Governor said at the event on Thursday, represented by Commissioner for Special Duties Hon John Bello.

“The unique feature of the ACReSAL project intervention is that it provides ample opportunity to address diverse climatic challenges militating our environment, and directly affecting water supply and ultimately agricultural services.

“It is also part of our broader strategy to enhance rural development and improve living standards across the state.”

AbdulRazaq urged stakeholders, including community leaders, local government officials, and NGOs, to sustain their roles for better output.

At the event were Kwara House of Assembly members; local council Chairmen; cabinet members; and other government officials; extension service workers; and farmers; among others.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Oloruntoyosi Thomas, in her remarks, described the initiative as a bold step forward, driven by a vision to reshape the future of agriculture.

“These motorcycles are more than just vehicles; they are vital lifelines for agricultural extension agents, connecting even the most remote farmers to advanced agricultural practices and timely support,” she said.

State Project Coordinator for ACReSAL, Alhaji Samsudeen Aregbe, said payment of counterpart funds by the present administration paved the way for the state to enjoy a lot of benefits from the World Bank-supported project, including ACReSAL.

Aregbe, who commended Governor AbdulRazaq’s commitment to the objectives of the project, explained that the energy-saving stoves and the motorcycles will be properly distributed across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"