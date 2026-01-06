Abdulrazaq Flags Off APC E-Registration In Kwara

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has flagged off the eregistration and revalidation of membership for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

The governor, who was documented as the first registrant of the party in the State, said the exercise is designed to strengthen the party and ensure accurate membership tally for planning.

He admonished that anyone wishing to register as members of the party should be accommodated, cautioning against excluding anyone from the exercise. “It is important that we know how many of us are members of this exclusive club (APC), which is arguably the biggest party in Africa.

This is the only party to develop Nigeria and all the states in Nigeria, including all the local governments. “We want to know how many we are, so that we can use that to enumerate, canvass, and protect ourselves properly, empower ourselves properly, not leaving anyone behind.

“Now, for those who have been tasked with this exercise: don’t exclude anyone. We need all the members we can get. So, make sure you register, not just our members, you should go out and canvass for new members.