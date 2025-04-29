AbdulRazaq, First Class Monarchs Meet, Set Agenda For Safer Kwara

Share

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has held a strategic meeting with First Class traditional rulers in the State to deliberate on key issues, particularly security and socioeconomic development.

According to a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the meeting focused on strengthening security, improving local governance, and enhancing the welfare of residents.

The Governor said the State is adopting a multi-agency approach to foster development and curb the activities of cross-border violent non-state actors, especially those fleeing from military operations around Kainji National Park.

He announced that the government has approved deeper involvement of local stakeholders in grassroots security initiatives.

“We thank you for what you have been doing. And we need Your Royal Highnesses to talk to our people on the efforts all of us must make to protect our communities from being infiltrated,” AbdulRazaq said.

He also called for increased local support for security agencies, especially through the provision of actionable intelligence to protect lives and property.

Vice Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs and Etsu Patigi, to Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, commended the Governor for the detailed briefing and proactive measures.

“We will always support your administration as you are doing a good job,” the Etsu said.

