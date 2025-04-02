AbdulRazaq Felicitates New NNPCL Chief, Ojulari

Share

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has expressed joy over the appointment of Bashir Bayo Ojulari, a distinguished Kwaran and a prominent figure in the oil sector, as the new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Governor AbdulRazaq described the appointment as a significant achievement for Kwara and its people, coming just days after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named Senator Ibrahim Yahya Oloriegbe as Chairman of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), a key institution in the nation’s health sector.

The Governor congratulated Ojulari on his new role, expressing confidence in his ability to deliver on the President’s mandate.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, I express our profound appreciation to the President for these A-list appointments. We are very proud to be an integral part of the President’s team,” the Governor said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Our prayers, best wishes, and support are with the new appointees and those before them. With stakeholders rallying behind Engr. Ojulari, we are confident that he will elevate the oil sector to greater heights. We pray that his tenure and that of his team bring unprecedented success to the country’s oil industry.”

